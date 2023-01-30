MSCI to decide on treatment of Adani Stocks after receiving feedback & consultation

The to-and-fro between the Adani Group and the Hindenburg Research continued on Monday morning with the group CFO Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh refuting charges of fraud vehemently in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

MSCI over the weekend have put out a consultation paper and in due course of time, they will decide on how they treat the Adani stocks which are part of the MSCI Global Standard Index. It said MSCI is aware of the reports recently published regarding the group and is closely monitoring publicly available information regarding the situation. It is also aware of factors that may impact eligibility of relevant securities for MSCI indices and will communicate further as more information is available.

What is important to keep in mind is the fact that all of the Adani group stocks — barring Adani Wilmar, the recent listing — are part of the MSCI Global Standard Index. So Nuvama Research has done a scenario analysis on what could be the possible impact based on various actions that the MSCI Index provider could take.

Read Here | Adani Group fails to answer 62 of our 88 questions, says Hindenburg Research

According to them, eight Adani stocks, which are part of the MSCI Global Standard Index hold weightages of 5.75 percent and, at the close of Friday's trading session, the cumulative value of all of these stocks is close to $3.50 billion.

The first scenario that Nuvama highlights is the fact that if price volatility ceases, no action will be taken in terms of deletion.

Scenario two is that if the volatility continues, the index provider can exclude these stocks, which will have to provide a prior intimation or a prior notification.

The third scenario, something that we have seen play out in terms of Piramal Pharma, is that the index provider says that they intend to exclude the stocks, but a few of these names could actually be at the lower circuit limit, which is why it will be impossible for people who are tracking this index to go ahead and exclude the stocks. So again this could play out a little later.

Lastly, the fourth scenario is the fact that the index provider can reduce the wastage by, let us say, up to 50 percent; the cumulative outflow in that case could be $1.50 billion.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Adani Group CFO Singh said they expect MSCI to do normal work, such steps part of their normal process and conclude this is a malicious step to derail the FPO.

He said, “MSCI did not reach out. They reached out to stakeholders, they do their normal work. We expect that over a period of time, this is a continuation of a process that they go through if there's a level of volatility. We expect that to conclude, but that's the MSCI's position as to what they do.”