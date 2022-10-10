MS Dhoni launches indigenous camera drone by Garuda Aerospace called Droni

By Sangam Singh

Mini The event in Chennai also witnessed the launch of a new 'Kisan Drone' that is aimed at the agriculture sector, particularly in spraying applications. This battery-powered drone is capable of carrying out agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acres per day.

Indian cricketing star and former Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has launched a quadcopter consumer camera drone named 'Droni'. The made-in-India camera drone with advanced features is manufactured by Garuda Aerospace, of which MS Dhoni is the Brand Ambassador.

The reason behind the launch by Garuda Aerospace is to offer drone solutions for various purposes including agricultural pesticide spraying, solar panel cleaning, industrial pipeline inspections, mapping, surveying, and delivery services. According to the company's founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the product will be available in the market by the end of 2022.

Speaking at the event, Dhoni recalled that he had taken a keen interest in agriculture during the COVID-19 lockdown. He emphasised on the role of drones for agriculturalists.

“Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes. By providing Make in India drones, we hope to not just become aatmanirbhar for demand of drones but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and secure drone and drone-based solutions,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace.

Former Wing Commander in the Indian Airforce and President of Indian Drone Association Anand Kumar Das said, "I am extremely delighted to serve on a platform where industry stakeholders connect to gain insights about the drone industry and happy to organise the Global Drone Expo with Garuda Aerospace. This platform will play a significant role in promoting the drone industry and foster growth."

The Global Drone Expo witnessed over 1500 participants from 14 international drone companies and representatives from over 28 states and union territories. The event also attracted investors, youth and stakeholders and outlined a path forward for the drone industry.