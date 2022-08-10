MRF shares slump as red-hot raw material prices burn margin

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini MRF share price: MRF shares fell on Wednesday, a day after the tyre manufacturer reported a fall of 29 percent in quarterly net profit on account of elevated material costs.

MRF shares faced selling pressure on Wednesday, a day after the tyre maker reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly net profit, marred by elevated input costs on account of higher raw material prices . The MRF stock fell by Rs 5,096.9 or 5.8 percent to Rs 82,615.4 apiece on BSE at the weakest level of the day.

The tyre maker’s financial results come at a time when wild swings in commodity prices have posed margin pressure across sectors. Its net profit for April-June period came in at Rs 119.5 crore, as against Rs 168.2 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

The revenue of MRF — a manufacturer and marketer of tyres and other rubber products, however, increased 36 percent to Rs 5,696 crore for the three-month period compared with the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total expenses jumped 37.3 percent to Rs 5,566.6 crore, primarily fuelled by the cost of material consumed, which increased 26.5 percent to Rs 4,114.1 crore — its biggest gain in three quarters.

The higher expenses dented the company's margin.

Its EBITDA margin — a key metric that determines a business’s operational efficiency — fell by 320 basis points on year to 8.7 percent.

MRF shares have rewarded investors with a return of 9.7 percent in the past one month, a period in which the benchmark Nifty50 index is flat.