    MRF Q2 Results: Sales rise but higher costs dent operating performance

    By Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Published)

    Shares of MRF closed Monday's trading session near their 52-week high.

    Chennai-based tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd. reported a 19 percent increase in overall sales for the September quarter. However, higher costs impacted the company's operating performance.
    Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 5,826.3 crore compared to Rs 4,907.8 crore during the same period last year.
    Operating profit or EBITDA declined 8 percent from last year to Rs 480.6 crore. The drop in EBITDA is due to higher expenses, which increased 21 percent from last year while finance costs increased 29 percent year-on-year.
    The expenses also dented the company's margin performance which declined 240 basis points from last September quarter to 8.2 percent from 10.6 percent.
    Net Profit for the period declined 24 percent to Rs 145.4 crore on a consolidated basis.
    The board has also approved a dividend of Rs 3 per share, record date for which has been set as November 18.
    Aside of financials, the company's board has also approved enhancement in the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures through private placement from Rs 100 crore earlier to Rs 150 crore.
    Shares of MRF ended Monday's trading session with gains of 3.9 percent at Rs 94,817. The stock is trading near its 52-week high.
