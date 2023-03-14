MR Kumar resigns as chairman of LIC Housing Finance

Kumar completed his term as the LIC Chairman yesterday, March 13. Shares of LIC Housing Finance Ltd ended at Rs 345.90, up by Rs 0.60, or 0.17 percent on the BSE.
Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Tuesday, March 14, said M.R. Kumar has resigned as chairman from the board of the company.
Yesterday (March 13), Kumar completed his term as the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Chairman. Kumar's term as chairman had been extended twice. First, the government extended the term from June 30, 2021, till March 13, 2022, and then till March 13, 2023.
The LIC subsidiary reported a massive 37 percent year-on-year plunge in net profit to Rs 480.30 crore in the December quarter as the company made additional provisions for expected credit loss, despite improvement in asset quality.
The company has made additional prudential provisions of Rs 7,285.09 crore during the quarter, taking its coverage rate to 51 percent against Rs 5,715.76 crore in December 2021 and Rs 6,522 crore in September 2022.
