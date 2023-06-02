Mphasis looks to add value to UK business with the acquisition of 100% stake in eBECS

Notably, Mphasis predominantly has a presence in the Americas, with 82 percent of its revenue in financial year 2023 coming from the region.

Indian multinational IT firm Mphasis Ltd. on Friday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mphasis Consulting Ltd. has acquired 100 percent stake in UK-based technology company eBECS Ltd.

eBECS is a subsidiary of DXC UK International Operations Ltd. It is one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics partners in the UK and Ireland region.

eBECS offers tailored, industry-focused Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions that embrace operations (AX and NAV ERP), sales, marketing, customer service (CRM), field service, project service automation, analytics, BI and IoT — on-premise or in the Microsoft Azure intelligent cloud.

Mphasis said that the acquisition adds significant value to its UK business by bringing in marquee client relationships and innovative service delivery and customer engagement models through Microsoft’s Business Applications.

Notably, Mphasis predominantly has a presence in the Americas, with 82 percent of its revenue in financial year 2023 coming from the region. Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which includes the UK, accounted for only 10 percent of the company’s revenue during the year.

Mphasis did not disclose the size of the deal. In a press release issued on Friday, it said, “The acquisition is part of a revised agreement with DXC, and the company will ascribe a value for the acquisition in future to be further disclosed in the financials.”

Interestingly, the company had been indicating that it may take the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) route for growth. In one of the recent interviews, the company had told CNBC-TV18 it is looking at acquisitions that can add 5-10 percent to the topline.

Shares of Mphasis are trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 2,006.65.