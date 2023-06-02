English
Mphasis looks to add value to UK business with the acquisition of 100% stake in eBECS

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 11:25:16 AM IST (Published)

Notably, Mphasis predominantly has a presence in the Americas, with 82 percent of its revenue in financial year 2023 coming from the region.

Indian multinational IT firm Mphasis Ltd. on Friday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mphasis Consulting Ltd. has acquired 100 percent stake in UK-based technology company eBECS Ltd.

eBECS is a subsidiary of DXC UK International Operations Ltd. It is one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics partners in the UK and Ireland region.
eBECS offers tailored, industry-focused Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions that embrace operations (AX and NAV ERP), sales, marketing, customer service (CRM), field service, project service automation, analytics, BI and IoT — on-premise or in the Microsoft Azure intelligent cloud.
