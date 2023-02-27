Mphasis shares fall most in a year after Citi projects 22% downside on slow revenue realisation

Citi interacted with Mphasis CFO Manish Dugar, who said that overall growth will improve from the next financial year.

US-based brokerage Citi expects a 22 percent correction in the share price of IT services and consulting company Mphasis Ltd. due to a slowdown in revenue generation. It has maintained its sell recommendation on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,705.

The brokerage in its note stated that as per the management the conversion of total contract value into revenue realisation is slowing in the current macroeconomic environment.

The management expects the mortgage business to remain muted in the last quarter of the current financial year. Mphasis earnings have remained sluggish over the last few quarters as most of its exposure comes from the mortgage business.

Citi interacted with Mphasis CFO Manish Dugar, who said that overall growth will improve from the next financial year. The management reiterated that the company's margin will remain within the guided range of 15.25 percent to 17 percent in the current financial year.

The brokerage also said that the current valuations of 22 times one-year forward consensus Earnings per Share are on the expensive side.

In an earlier note, Citi had said that it used to prefer Mphasis over its other mid-tier peers but the drag from its digital business is likely to continue.

The IT services company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 3,506.2 crore for the December quarter, against Rs 3,519.82 crore in the September quarter.

Net profit for the period increased to Rs 447 crore from Rs 410 crore sequentially.

Shares of Mphasis are trading 6.6 percent lower at Rs 2,051.75. The stock has declined the most in a single session since May last year.