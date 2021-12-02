0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

MP Home Minister assured us of strongest possible action against Amazon, tweets CAIT

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Earlier in the day, CAIT had issued a release protesting against the transfer of Manoj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Bhind

MP Home Minister assured us of strongest possible action against Amazon, tweets CAIT
Trader’s body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a tweet that the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has given an assurance that the strongest possible action will be taken against Amazon in the case relating to the sale of ganja on its website.
Earlier in the day, CAIT had issued a release protesting against the transfer of Manoj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Bhind.
“The shocking case of online delivery of ganja through Amazon online portal, the racket which was busted by Bhind Police of Madhya Pradesh, has taken another unfortunate turn as the SP Bhind, Manoj Kumar Singh who busted this sensitive case, has been transferred to PHQ Bhopal and the new SP taking his place will be Shailendra Chauhan who is surprisingly transferred from PHQ, Bhopal only. It was only a year before when Manoj Singh took the charge of SP Bhind, therefore it can’t be termed as routine transfer. The Confederation of All India Traders ( CAIT) has alleged the pressure of Amazon on the MP Government and as a result the officer has been transferred abruptly,” the CAIT release said.
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
Tags
Previous Article

November GST revenue: Steady improvement in performance, but economy yet to surpass pre-pandemic levels

Next Article

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health IPO subscribed 79%; company may reduce OFS size to sail through

next story