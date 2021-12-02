MP Home Minister assured us of strongest possible action against Amazon, tweets CAIT

Trader’s body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a tweet that the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has given an assurance that the strongest possible action will be taken against Amazon in the case relating to the sale of ganja on its website.

Responding to @CAITIndia’s objection regarding transfer of Bhind SP at the time of crucial investigation in #AmazonDrugCase, MP HM Shri @drnarottammisra has reiterated that strongest possible action will be taken against Amazon. We sincerely thank him for his commitment.@AmitShah pic.twitter.com/g0d3XTQkFl — Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) (@CAITIndia) December 2, 2021

Earlier in the day, CAIT had issued a release protesting against the transfer of Manoj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Bhind.

“The shocking case of online delivery of ganja through Amazon online portal, the racket which was busted by Bhind Police of Madhya Pradesh, has taken another unfortunate turn as the SP Bhind, Manoj Kumar Singh who busted this sensitive case, has been transferred to PHQ Bhopal and the new SP taking his place will be Shailendra Chauhan who is surprisingly transferred from PHQ, Bhopal only. It was only a year before when Manoj Singh took the charge of SP Bhind, therefore it can’t be termed as routine transfer. The Confederation of All India Traders ( CAIT) has alleged the pressure of Amazon on the MP Government and as a result the officer has been transferred abruptly,” the CAIT release said.