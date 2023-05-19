Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q4: Margins decline 200 bps, Profits tripple to Rs 138 crore

Motherson Sumi Wiring India reported its fourth quarter earnings on May 19 with revenues growing 12 percent year on year to Rs 1,864 crore, highest ever quarterly revenues. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 4 percent to Rs 209 crore, while EBITDA margins fell 200 bps to 11.2 percent versus 13.2 percent in same quarter of last year. The net profits nearly tripled to Rs 138 crore versus Rs 46 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India is a supplier to top passenger vehicle models in India like Hyundai, Tata, Maruti. The auto component player is also a supplier to electric vehicle manufacturers in India. The stock fell 1 percent in trade on May 19.