English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMotherson Sumi Wiring India Q4: Margins decline 200 bps, Profits tripple to Rs 138 crore

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q4: Margins decline 200 bps, Profits tripple to Rs 138 crore

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q4: Margins decline 200 bps, Profits tripple to Rs 138 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 19, 2023 6:38:39 PM IST (Published)

Motherson Sumi Wiring India reported its fourth quarter earnings on May 19 with revenues growing 12 percent year on year to Rs 1,864 crore, highest ever quarterly revenues. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 4 percent to Rs 209 crore, while EBITDA margins fell 200 bps to 11.2 percent versus 13.2 percent in same quarter of last year. The net profits nearly tripled to Rs 138 crore versus Rs 46 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Live Tv

Loading...

Motherson Sumi Wiring India is a supplier to top passenger vehicle models in India like Hyundai, Tata, Maruti. The auto component player is also a supplier to electric vehicle manufacturers in India. The stock fell 1 percent in trade on May 19.
Also read: Exports remain a concern for auto sector: SIAM data
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X