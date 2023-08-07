India moves up to the top spot in Morgan Stanley's portfolio, Jonathan Garner explains why

Morgan Stanley's upgrade came just four months after the earlier upgrade in which the brokerage had upgraded India to equalweight from underweight in March.

India has moved up to the top spot in Morgan Stanley's portfolio after the brokerage upgraded it to overweight last week from its earlier rating of equalweight.

Interestingly, the upgrade came just four months after the earlier upgrade in which the brokerage had upgraded India to equalweight from underweight in March.

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, Morgan Stanley's Chief Asia and EM Equity Strategist Jonathan Garner said that typically, a bull market in Asia and Emerging markets begins with Korea and Taiwan and that's exactly what happened with the semiconductors and technology hardware market.

"India has underperformed the rest of Asia and EM in aggregate over the last 9 months, it has been a volatile period of performance relative. But when we reran our process, it was strongly indicating taking profits in particular in Taiwan, moving to the sidelines on China, going underweight Australia, whereas for India, some of the secular drivers of the market are really falling into place," Garner said.

He further added that it is time for foreign investors to re-engage with the Indian market.

Morgan Stanley upgraded India for its secular leadership as it sees a secular trend towards sustained superior EPS growth in USD terms compared to other Emerging Markets and a young demographic, which supports equity inflows.

"Another key feature of India that we have been talking about in this note is the tendency of the rupee to be far more stable than in the past and to actually appreciate in real effective exchange rate terms versus the currency basket, which is in sharp contrast to the Chinese renminbi that is now structurally starting to depreciate," Garner said.

Indian equity markets had a sharp rally from the lows of March, during which the Nifty 50 gained over 3,000 points and came within 10 points of scaling the 20,000 mark. Although the index has corrected nearly 500 points from the highs, it still remains positive on a year-to-date basis.

"So, the market is not as expensive, particularly on a relative basis as it was last October, when relative to Taiwan and Korea, it's probably the most expensive we have ever seen," Garner said. "It's clearly not at any kind of low valuation, but there are so many positives in the market right now that we suspect investors will be happy with the multiple."