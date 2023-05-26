Morgan Stanley Asia job cuts include key China bankers, six MDs

According to a Bloomberg report, several managing directors at the financial institution have been recently laid off. Clarence Kwok, specialising in mergers and acquisitions in China, Julia Xiao, a seasoned professional in corporate finance, and Tony Yin, known for his expertise in technology coverage, were among those affected by the downsizing.

Morgan Stanley has recently made the decision to reduce its workforce in Asia, resulting in the departure of at least six managing directors. This includes several prominent China bankers, highlighting the bank's response to the challenging landscape shaped by escalating tensions between China and the United States, as well as lackluster economic growth that has hindered dealmaking in the region.

Notably, some of the senior bankers who faced termination had been promoted within the last two years, adding to the significance of the restructuring.

Unlike other banks, Morgan Stanley has traditionally maintained a larger team dedicated to sourcing deals within the world's second-largest economy. However, due to the weaker-than-anticipated economic rebound in China and the reluctance of global investors to engage in the market, dealmaking activities have plummeted, contributing to this decision.

According to the report, the New York-based firm has initiated communication with its affected employees in Asia. The impacted bankers were primarily located in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Beijing.

Morgan Stanley, as per sources, has commenced a workforce reduction of 7 percent in its investment banking division across the Asia-Pacific region.

This action is part of a broader strategy to reduce approximately 3,000 positions globally by the end of the current quarter, which would represent around 5 percent of the workforce excluding financial advisers and those supporting them within the wealth management division.

Last year, in response to a decline in deals, the company took decisive action by eliminating approximately 50 investment-banking positions in Asia, primarily focusing on China. This reduction in workforce was one of the most substantial among Wall Street firms, according to the report.

With inputs from Bloomberg