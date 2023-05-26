Morgan Stanley Asia job cuts include key China bankers, six MDs

According to a Bloomberg report, several managing directors at the financial institution have been recently laid off. Clarence Kwok, specialising in mergers and acquisitions in China, Julia Xiao, a seasoned professional in corporate finance, and Tony Yin, known for his expertise in technology coverage, were among those affected by the downsizing.

Morgan Stanley has recently made the decision to reduce its workforce in Asia, resulting in the departure of at least six managing directors. This includes several prominent China bankers, highlighting the bank's response to the challenging landscape shaped by escalating tensions between China and the United States, as well as lackluster economic growth that has hindered dealmaking in the region.

Notably, some of the senior bankers who faced termination had been promoted within the last two years, adding to the significance of the restructuring.