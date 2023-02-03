Moody's says adverse events may reduce Adani group's ability to raise capital over 1-2 years

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Moody's added that its immediate focus is on assessing overall financial flexibility including liquidity position and access to funding of Adani Group companies. However, Fitch Ratings said it does not see any immediate impact on the ratings of Adani Group's entities and securities.
Moody's on Friday said that events following Hindenburg's research report may reduce Adani group's ability to raise capital over the next one-two years.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Aiming to establish India as skill capital of the world
Feb 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: New Income Tax slab — A tectonic shift indeed in favour of the middle class
Feb 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
"These adverse developments are likely to reduce the group’s ability to raise capital to fund committed capex or refinance maturing debt over the next 1-2 years. We recognise that a portion of the capex is deferrable, and the rated entities do not have significant maturing debt until FY2025.”
Moreover, Moody's added that its ratings for Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy Limited, Special Economic Zone Limited, and Adani Transmission Limited are still underpinned by their regulated infrastructure businesses.
“Moody’s ratings for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, and Adani Transmission Limited are underpinned by their regulated infrastructure businesses with long-term sales contracts, or their strong operating cash flows and dominant market position," it said.
Moody's added that its immediate focus is on assessing overall financial flexibility including liquidity position and access to funding of Adani Group companies. The report said this on the back of rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies.
However, Fitch Ratings said it does not see any immediate impact on the ratings of Adani Group's entities and securities and added that it expects no material changes to its forecast cash flow.
Hindenburg in its research report had said that the Adani Group companies were engaged in "stock manipulation and accounting fraud." Hindenburg said that its report was based on research spanning over two years.
However, some companies of the Adani group witnessed recovery from lows on Friday. Adani Ports now up 0.5 percent after declining over 10 percent and Adani Enterprises now down 11 percent after declining 35 percent.
First Published: Feb 3, 2023 2:29 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!