Moneycontrol Pro hits new milestone of 400,000 subscribers

Moneycontrol Pro, the subscription-based financial platform from Network18 & Media Investments Ltd, crosses 400,000 active and paying subscribers.
We were able to achieve this feat in about 30 months after launch due to the unwavering support and encouragement of our readers and subscribers. Our heartfelt thanks to you.
Since its inception in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro has constantly strived to add value to its offerings by keeping the subscriber’s interests at the core.
Content has been a key differentiator. We have strived to help subscribers on their wealth creation journey by providing clutter and noise-free information, actionable investment solutions, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and sharp opinion that helps enhance the understanding of business and finance.
Pro also entered into transformative collaborations, best exemplified by the editorial content partnership with the Financial Times.
Pro provides users information not available elsewhere (for example, exclusive research on companies not covered by brokerage analysts) and presented by the most reliable names in the industry.
Over time our offerings have only expanded in terms of new content, coverage and user experience. In recent months we have launched a host of exclusive features such as: