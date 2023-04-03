Moneyboxx Finance raises over Rs 24 crores equity to fund AUM growth

Moneyboxx Finance Limited focuses on impact financing by providing business loans to micro entrepreneurs in Tier-III & below places. Moneyboxx doubled its branch network to 61 branches across six states in FY23 and is targeting 100 branches and AUM of Rs 1,000 crores by FY24.

Moneyboxx Finance Limited, a BSE-listed Non-Banking Finance company ( NBFC), has raised Equity Capital of over Rs 24 crores by way of private placement from non-promoter investors. With this funding round, the company has raised capital of Rs 48.4 crores in FY23 and total capital of INR 93.5 crores since its inception.

The company has also strengthened its capital position with the recent equity fund raises and plans to use the funds for expanding its scale of operations.

Commenting on the fund raise, Mr. Deepak Aggarwal, Co-founder, Moneyboxx Finance Ltd, said, “The equity fund raise along with growing and continuous support from our lenders will help us to further our cause of supporting the deserving micro enterprises and ensuring sustainable economic progress for them with various beyond-lending impact initiatives.”

“We have successfully scaled up our operations in the last four years and built a scalable and sustainable business model with strong portfolio quality owing to our robust, tech-driven underwriting practices and strong customer connect through on-ground presence”, he added.