Mojocare's investors allege financial fraud, mull legal action, may shut down of business: Sources

Troubled health-tech startup Mojocare seems to have landed in thicker soup as its shareholders mull legal action against the founders after financial irregularities were unearthed at the company, CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources.

Mojocare's investors may also look at a complete shuttering of its operations and distributing the remaining capital among themselves, sources added. The shareholder group has also alleged that the founders inflated Mojocare’s revenue.

The development comes a day after top investors Chiratae Ventures, B Capital and Peak XV Partners (earlier Sequoia Capital India), initiated a review into the operations of the company. The final report of the forensic audit that is being conducted by Deloitte is expected in 10 days.