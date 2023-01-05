English
Decision on MMTC closure likely to be taken next week

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBC-TV18 Jan 5, 2023 3:34:35 PM IST (Published)

The Ministry of Commerce, the nodal ministry of MMTC, has given its nod in principle to close down the company. 

The decision on the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) Ltd is likely to be taken next week and the preparations for its closure have intensified, CNBC Awaaz reported. The Ministry of Commerce, the nodal ministry of MMTC, has given its nod in principle to close down the company.

On January 13, the core group of officers (CGO) will be holding an an important meeting under the leadership of the NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer, and it is likely that how to go about closing the company would be discussed. Sources also told CNCB-Awaaz that the decision regarding the shareholders and employees would also be taken during next week's meeting.
Earlier, if anything from anywhere across the world had to be brought to India, then the MMTC would do the work for the same. Now its status is over.
The government has already taken steps to consolidate the MMTC business. It has abolished the company's recognition as a government agency.
The Centre had recently said that the business of some companies is no longer important, as in the case of MMT. Now, the companies themselves buy and bring the goods from outside, the government had said.
According to the information mentioned on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the government has a total stake of 89.93 percent in the company.
Shares of MMTC Ltd were trading 0.1 percent lower on the BSE around 3.20pm on Thursday.
Also Read: Amazon layoffs to exceed 18,000 job roles, confirms CEO Andy Jassy
