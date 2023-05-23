M&M to offload 3.2% stake in Mahindra CIE worth Rs 521 crore via block deal

The offer price band ranges at Rs 430-452.85 per share. Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd ended at Rs 453.20, up by Rs 1.80, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), plans to sell a 3.2 percent (1.2 crore shares) stake in automotive component supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd via a block deal, sources said on Tuesday, May 23.
The base size of the block deal is at Rs 521.2 crore and the offer price band ranges at Rs 430-452.85 per share.
The block deal in Mahindra CIE is expected to be at a discount of 5-6 percent to the current market price (CMP) and Kotak Securities is the broker for the deal.
Mahindra CIE Automotive is a subsidiary of the CIE Automotive Group of Spain. Mahindra & Mahindra holds a 3.19 percent stake in the company as of March 2023.
The company's net profit for the December quarter tripled year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 195 crore on strong operational performance and exceptional gain. It recorded a gain of Rs 37.87 crore for the quarter, compared to an exceptional loss of Rs 12.8 crore in the same period last year.
While the company’s India business grew 21.7 percent YoY to Rs 1,407 crore, its Europe business increased by 43 percent to Rs 1,323.1 crore during the same quarter.
