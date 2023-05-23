English
M&M to offload 3.2% stake in Mahindra CIE worth Rs 521 crore via block deal

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 23, 2023 8:13:41 PM IST (Updated)

The offer price band ranges at Rs 430-452.85 per share. Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd ended at Rs 453.20, up by Rs 1.80, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), plans to sell a 3.2 percent (1.2 crore shares) stake in automotive component supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd via a block deal, sources said on Tuesday, May 23.

The base size of the block deal is at Rs 521.2 crore and the offer price band ranges at Rs 430-452.85 per share.
The block deal in Mahindra CIE is expected to be at a discount of 5-6 percent to the current market price (CMP) and Kotak Securities is the broker for the deal.
