M&M to offload 3.2% stake in Mahindra CIE worth Rs 521 crore via block deal

The offer price band ranges at Rs 430-452.85 per share. Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd ended at Rs 453.20, up by Rs 1.80, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), plans to sell a 3.2 percent (1.2 crore shares) stake in automotive component supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd via a block deal, sources said on Tuesday, May 23.

Live Tv

Loading...

The base size of the block deal is at Rs 521.2 crore and the offer price band ranges at Rs 430-452.85 per share.

The block deal in Mahindra CIE is expected to be at a discount of 5-6 percent to the current market price (CMP) and Kotak Securities is the broker for the deal.