M&M sells 2.17% stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive at Rs 285 per share

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd ended at Rs 270.85, up by Rs 8.80, or 3.36 percent, on the BSE.

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said it has sold a 2.17 percent stake in automotive component supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd for Rs 285 per share.

"We would like to inform you that the company has today sold 82,42,444 equity shares representing 2.173% of the paid-up share capital of Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited, a listed associate of the company," the company said in an exchange filing on September 27.

"The sale has been executed on the stock exchange(s) through the bulk deal window, at a gross price of Rs 285 per share. Following the sale, the shareholding of the Company in MCIE has come down from 11.427% to 9.254% of its share capital, the company added.

Mahindra CIE posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 161.42 crore for the first quarter ended March. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,588.36 crore for the first quarter compared with Rs 2,189.4 crore in the January-March period of last year. The company follows a January-December financial year.

The board of the Pune-based firm has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending December 31, 2021.

