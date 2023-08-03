CNBC TV18
M&M Finance Share Price: Stock falls after JPMorgan downgrades to neutral, projects 15% downside

M&M Finance Share Price: Stock falls after JPMorgan downgrades to neutral, projects 15% downside

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 3, 2023 3:21:02 PM IST (Published)

The brokerage cut the earnings per share estimate for financial year 2024 and 2025 by 15 percent and 4 percent respectively after the first quarter results.

Analysts at JPMorgan have downgraded the rating on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. (M&M Financial) shares to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Neutral’ earlier due to a decline in operating profit margins of the company.

The analysts expect up to 15 percent potential downside to shares of M&M Financial with a price target of Rs 250.


The brokerage in a note on M&M Financial mentioned that while growth is coming thick and fast, consistent operating profit margin degradation puts the return on asset (ROA) point into “debate”.

In the June quarter of the current financial year, AUM growth was 28 percent and pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) growth was 6 percent driven by lower NIMs, it stated.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 353 crore for the June quarter, as against the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 512.4 crore.

The profit was down by 48.45 percent compared to Rs 684 crore in the previous March quarter.

M&M Financial’s loans book expanded sequentially by 4.8 percent to Rs 86,732 crore with an improvement in disbursements. Disbursements were higher by 28 percent year-on-year at Rs 12,165 crore.

According to the latest business update, the overall disbursement was at Rs 4,400 crore in July 2023 delivering a 12 percent year-on-year growth.

The year-to-date disbursements so far until July 2023 stood at Rs 16,550 crores, up 23 percent from last year.

Shares of M&M Financial Services are trading 2.5 percent lower at Rs 286.05.

