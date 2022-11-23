English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

M&M Financial's vehicle subscription business signs MoU to deliver 1,000 EVs

M&M Financial's vehicle subscription business signs MoU to deliver 1,000 EVs

M&M Financial's vehicle subscription business signs MoU to deliver 1,000 EVs
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 23, 2022 4:40 PM IST (Published)

Quiklyz has signed MoUs with five last-mile mobility companies for the same.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell M&M Financial share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read


In a move to push the popularity of fast-advancing electric vehicles, Quiklyz, the vehicle leasing and subscription business of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, has signed agreements with multiple prominent last-mile mobility players to lease over 1,000 electric three-wheelers.
Quiklyz has signed MoUs with five last-mile mobility companies for the same, opening new opportunities in the nascent EV leasing segment.
M&M Financial Services said in a release that Quiklyz will complete the deliveries of the leased electric vehicles over the upcoming six months across the country, adding that the three-wheelers shall be used primarily for the purposes of delivery and logistics.
The five companies with whom Quiklyz has signed MoUs include Mahindra Logistics, MoEVing Urban Technologies, Creativity at Best Technologies, Magenta EV Solutions and Terrago Logistics.
Also Read: Steel Strips Wheels signs MoU with Redler Technologies to manufacture EV controllers
The agreements were signed on the sidelines of Mahindra Electric’s new three-wheeler Zor Grand’s launch, recently in Bengaluru.
The vehicle leasing company has already provided solutions in the space to over 1,000 EVs in the past year, including passenger vehicles while having partnered with over 15 electric last-mile mobility delivery companies since its inception.
Shares of M&M Financial Services ended 1.3 percent higher at Rs 206.80.
Also Read: Our target is for India to become a hub for global EV manufacturing, says heavy industries ministry secretary
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Dynacons Systems ends 5% higher post Rs 14 crore order win from BSNL

Next Article

Shriram Financial Ventures to be the holding company of Shriram Group

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng