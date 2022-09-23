A Hyderabad-based superalloy maker is confident of maintaining 30% margin banking on defence orders

Mishra Dhatu Nigam CMD SK Jha told CNBC-TV18 that the company is seeing a pickup in defence orders, and hopes to finish the current financial year with a margin of 28-30 percent.

Hyderabad-based Mishra Dhatu Nigam — a Hyderabad-based manufacturer of superalloys and other special metals — hopes to finish the year ending March 2023 with a margin of 28-30 percent. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Mishra Dhatu CMD SK Jha said the company is seeing a pickup in defence orders on account of indigenisation.

"In the recent past, a lot of acquisition of defence equipment has started and it is all coming from mostly domestic sectors... Today, almost 50 percent is coming from the defence and aerospace side,” he said.

With an order book of around Rs 1,500 crore, the company is targeting growth of around 20 percent for the current financial year.

“There is a plan to have 10 percent divestment for our company. It was in offing, DIPAM is working on that,” he added.

