Mintifi raises $110m in Series D funding round led by Premji Invest and existing investors

Indian supply chain financing platform, Mintifi, has raised $110m in a series D funding round led by Premji Invest, with participation from existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, and the International Finance Corporation.

The funds will be used to consolidate Mintifi's market leadership in downstream supply chain financing, expand new offerings such as B2B payments and dealer management systems, and bolster its tech infrastructure.

Mintifi plans to deepen engagement across the supply chain network by building an ecosystem of end-to-end fulfilment products across anchors and borrowers.

Mintifi was founded by industry veterans Anup Agarwal, Ankit Mehta, and Sanjoy Shome. It works with over 100 leading brands across India, including Tata Motors, Jockey, Finolex, Varun Beverages, Parle Agro, TVS Motorcycles, Bridgestone, Prince Pipes, and Berger Paints to unlock their supply chain by digitising payments, invoicing, and purchase financing solutions for their distributors and retailers.

Mintifi's payment and financing stack creates a win-win proposition for brands, distributors, and retailers via improved payment processing time and increased inventory turns, thereby fuelling revenue growth across the supply chain.

Its plug-and-play approach allows the company to scale rapidly by tapping into the outstanding receivable pool of blue-chip corporates while maintaining profitability.

Mintifi has grown over four times year-on-year with annualised purchases financed of over $1bn and is expected to touch $3bn by the end of FY24. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Mintifi on this transaction.

Anup Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO at Mintifi, said: "Mintifi is on a mission to disrupt the supply chain financing industry by capitalising on its proprietary flow-based underwriting model. This round of funding will allow us to accelerate our growth, expand our team, and deliver even greater value to our customers. We are thrilled to have Premji Invest partner with us on this journey and are inspired by continued faith and participation from our internal investors."

Saravanan Nattanmai, Premji Invest, said: "Mintifi is addressing the whitespace in supply chain financing in a highly differentiated manner through its distinctly modular platform and powerful anchor-led and tech-driven origination, underwriting, and collection process. Its flexible supply-chain finance solutions create a win-win situation for anchors, distributors, and retailers and have demonstrated great product-market fit. Anup, Sanjoy, and Ankit have built a world-class team and a market-leading lending++ platform well positioned to meet Indian SME and MSME’s unaddressed demand for credit and more."

Niren Shah, Managing Director and Head at Norwest Venture Partners India, said: "Norwest is delighted to be investing once again into Mintifi, India's leading, full stack B2B forward supply chain financing platform. The Founders - Anup, Sanjoy, Ankit, and the entire team have demonstrated tremendous execution capabilities to build a technology-driven fintech platform which is highly profitable and has grown 4x in FY23 driven by strong adoption from anchors, distributors, and retailers."

Mridul Arora, Partner at Elevation Capital, said: "We are privileged to double down on our partnership with Anup, Sanjoy, Ankit and the Mintifi team as they deliver contextual and seamless credit products to Indian SMEs. Mintifi has firmly established its position as India's leading supply chain fintech platform, with strong endorsement by participants across the value chain. With their formidable client roster and robust growth and economics, we're excited to see what Mintifi's next phase of growth brings."

"We at IFC are a proud long-term partner of Mintifi, a leading supply chain financing platform," said Wendy Werner, IFC's Country Head for India. "Supporting innovative fintech solutions is central to IFC's strategy of enabling greater access to finance for MSMEs and fostering financial inclusion in India and I believe Mintifi is well positioned to effectively address the unmet credit demands in this sector. We look forward to our continued partnership with Mintifi as it works towards promoting access to financial services through its digital channels and innovative product offering."

Prior to this round, Mintifi had raised equity and debt to the tune of USD 175 million. This round of funding will enable Mintifi to expand their capital base to over USD 600 million to deepen its business network with its brand partners.

About Mintifi Pvt. Ltd.

Mintifi is India's leading supply chain financing platform providing full stack end-to-end fulfilment across the supply chain for over 100 leading brands in India. Founded in 2017, by Anup Agarwal, Ankit Mehta and Sanjoy Shome, Mintifi has become a market leader by bringing automation to the forefront in an otherwise traditional and largely manual space. Mintifi offers payments, invoicing and financing solutions to brands, distributors, and retailers.

Mintifi’s in-house automated transaction engine enables instant monetization of receivables and provides SMEs with an array of solutions right from invoicing to collections and risk management to reconciliation

About Premji Invest

Premji Invest’s (PI) investments primarily support the philanthropic initiatives of the Azim Premji Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to help improve the lives of the underserved and underprivileged in society. PI invests in India and overseas with the objective of building long-term sustainable capital to fund philanthropic initiatives and nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country. PI invests in strategies across public and private markets across industries, including technology, consumer, financials, and healthcare industries. Investee companies include SBI General Insurance, Aditya Birla Capital, Shubham Housing Finance, Kreditbee, Policy Bazaar, Fab India, Hygienic Research, ID Foods, Lenskart, and Flipkart.

About Norwest Venture Partners

Norwest Venture Partners is a global, multi-stage investment firm that manages approximately USD 12.5 billion in capital and has funded more than 650 companies since inception. Norwest Venture Partners is focused on early to mid-stage venture capital and growth equity investments across a wide range of sectors including Fintech, Consumer tech, B2B, SaaS, Edtech, Logistics, Healthcare, etc. Some of the prominent investments in India include Swiggy, OfBusiness, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Five Star, MENSA, Vastu Housing, Duroflex, National Stock Exchange, IndusInd Bank, SK Finance, Pepperfry, Xpressbees, Amagi, Thyrocare, Ummeed, etc. Norwest has offices in Palo Alto, San Francisco, India, and Israel.

About Elevation Capital

Elevation Capital is a leading venture capital firm which provides seed and early-stage capital for emerging companies in India. Elevation Capital has been investing in India since 2002 and is currently investing out of its seventh pool of capital. The firm is led by Co-Managing Partners Ravi Adusumalli and Mukul Arora, along with Partners Mridul Arora, Deepak Gaur, Mayank Khanduja and Vivek Mathur. The firm has invested in over 150 companies across Consumer Internet, SaaS, Fintech, D2C, Edtech, Healthtech and Web3/Crypto, and has offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Salt Lake City.

About IFC

IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2022, IFC committed a record $32.8 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.