A look at how India's latest hostile takeover battle is playing out

Here is a look at how the events between Minda Corporation and Pricol have unfolded over the last few hours.

Minda Corporation and Pricol - two auto component manufacturers have been in the news through Thursday evening and during today's trading session.

Starting with CNBC-TV18's newsbreak on Thursday evening, here is a look at how things have unfolded over the last few hours.

Thursday, February 16, 3:10 PM:

Thursday, February 16, 8:20 PM: CNBC-TV18 reports citing people with knowledge of the matter that CNBC-TV18 reports citing people with knowledge of the matter that Minda Corporation is looking to acquire up to 15.7 percent stake in fellow auto component manufacturer Pricol through a reverse book building process. The sources further said that the Minda is looking to invest a sum of Rs 400 crore to acquire the stake at a price of Rs 209 per share.

Friday, February 17, 8:57 AM: A large trade takes place in Pricol during the pre-market block window where 4.3 percent equity exchanged hands in multiple block deals.

Friday, February 17, 9:10 AM: Pricol Managing Director Vikram Mohan tells CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive conversation that he neither has any intention to sell any stake in the company along with the promoters, nor does he see any synergies in a potential deal with Minda Corp. He further states that the company is doing well, is debt free, has a robust order book, and is in no need for any equity capital raise. Mohan also said that in case Minda makes a hostile takeover attempt, Pricol has counter measures in place without divulging further details.

Friday, February 17, 12:17 PM: Minda Corporation confirms a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak by disclosing to the exchanges that it has indeed acquired 15.7 percent stake in Pricol from the open market worth Rs 400 crore. The company further stated that the said transaction is merely a financial invesment and that it will have no special rights other than normal shareholder rights.