Minda Corp Share Price | Auto components maker hits record high after Rs 750 crore order win

Minda Corp said that the big order win enhances the company’s range of EV offerings. During the last fiscal year, EVs had accounted for nearly 20 percent of the company’s total order win.
Shares of auto components manufacturer Minda Corp. Ltd, the flagship company of Spark Minda group, gained more than 5.5 percent in trade on Tuesday to hit a record high after the company won an order worth Rs 750 crore.
Minda Corp announced that it has secured a significant contract from a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to produce battery chargers for electric vehicles (EVs).
The awarded product will be manufactured at the Pune facility of Minda Corp’s wholly-owned subsidiary Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Minda Corp said that the big order win enhances the company’s range of EV offerings. During the last fiscal year, EVs had accounted for nearly 20 percent of the company’s total order win.
Minda Corp’s executive director Aakash Minda said, “This prestigious order is a testament to Spark Minda’s robust EV product portfolio and our focus on customer-centricity. This milestone underlines our commitment towards promoting sustainable mobility and our ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the global automotive industry.”
The auto component manufacturer was in news earlier this year when it filed an application before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in May to increase its stake in rival company Pricol Ltd to 24.5 percent.
However, later the Madras High Court passed an interim order restraining CCI from taking up the file or adjudicating the Minda Corporation application for acquiring further stake in Pricol.
Shares of Minda Corp are trading 4.6 percent higher to Rs 305. The stock has gained 10.4 percent over the last month, while it has risen nearly 50 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Population Day | Here's why understanding the population curve is important for global progress
Jul 11, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Smart meters are becoming a big business in India
Jul 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | Here's how hybrid campuses and skills-first enterprises are paving the way for a talent-rich India
Jul 10, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Karnataka’s gushing ‘guarantee’ Budget 23-24 will leave a gash on its slender finances
Jul 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read