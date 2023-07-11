Minda Corp Share Price | Auto components maker hits record high after Rs 750 crore order win

Minda Corp said that the big order win enhances the company’s range of EV offerings. During the last fiscal year, EVs had accounted for nearly 20 percent of the company’s total order win.

Shares of auto components manufacturer Minda Corp. Ltd, the flagship company of Spark Minda group, gained more than 5.5 percent in trade on Tuesday to hit a record high after the company won an order worth Rs 750 crore.

Minda Corp announced that it has secured a significant contract from a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to produce battery chargers for electric vehicles (EVs).

The awarded product will be manufactured at the Pune facility of Minda Corp’s wholly-owned subsidiary Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd.

After the announcement, the shares of Minda Corp gained as much as 5.6 percent to hit a record high of Rs 307.75.

Minda Corp’s executive director Aakash Minda said, “This prestigious order is a testament to Spark Minda’s robust EV product portfolio and our focus on customer-centricity. This milestone underlines our commitment towards promoting sustainable mobility and our ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the global automotive industry.”

The auto component manufacturer was in news earlier this year when it filed an application before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in May to increase its stake in rival company Pricol Ltd to 24.5 percent.

However, later the Madras High Court passed an interim order restraining CCI from taking up the file or adjudicating the Minda Corporation application for acquiring further stake in Pricol.