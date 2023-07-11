Minda Corp Share Price | Auto components maker hits record high after Rs 750 crore order win

By CNBCTV18.com

Minda Corp said that the big order win enhances the company’s range of EV offerings. During the last fiscal year, EVs had accounted for nearly 20 percent of the company’s total order win.

Shares of auto components manufacturer Minda Corp. Ltd, the flagship company of Spark Minda group, gained more than 5.5 percent in trade on Tuesday to hit a record high after the company won an order worth Rs 750 crore. Live TV Loading... Minda Corp announced that it has secured a significant contract from a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to produce battery chargers for electric vehicles (EVs).

The awarded product will be manufactured at the Pune facility of Minda Corp’s wholly-owned subsidiary Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd.