Here is what Minda Corp can do to trigger an open offer for Pricol

Auto component manufacturer Minda Corporation acquired 1.9 crore shares or 15.7 percent stake in rival company Pricol in a block deal on Friday.

Here are some of the large investors and funds who were sellers in the transaction:

Investors Shares Sold (In Lakh) Aakarshan Estate 13 Aidos India Fund 20 out of 27.5 Anirudh Damani 10 Antara India Green Fund 11.5 M2K Entertainment 10.8 Minerva Emerging Fund 40 out of 45.48 Radhey Buildhome 7.2 Stream Value Fund 16.9 Unique Finman 6.2 Virtue Finance 5.5

Funds that are unlikely to have participated include Quant Mutual Fund, which owns a 1.3 percent stake, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, which holds close to 3 percent stake and Nomura Singapore, which holds a 1.5 percent stake in the company.

A common link between the two is PHI Capital, which holds a 5.7 percent stake in Pricol as well as a 5 percent stake in Minda Corporation. Data does not indicate PHI Capital's participation in the said transaction on Friday.

Including PHI Capital, close to 11.5 percent of institutional investors appear to be on Pricol's side. In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Friday, Pricol Managing Director Vikram Mohan had said that close to 16 percent of the institutional investors are on their side and are unlikely to sell stake in the company.

Therefore, PHI Capital and the domestic mutual funds who have not sold stake on Friday become key to Minda Corporation in case they intend to trigger an open offer.

In case Minda Corp can manage to sway PHI and the domestic mutual funds to their end, their combined 9.7 percent stake, coupled with Minda's existing 15.6 percent can take the total stake to 25.3 percent, which will be good enough to trigger an open offer.

The company said in its exchange release that this is merely a financial investment and will not fetch them any special rights in Pricol other than normal shareholder rights.

The company's Executive Director Aakash Minda had spoken of being in talks for partnerships as well as M&A, in December last year.

"We have been in discussion with a couple of potential players for partnerships as well as for mergers and acquisitions. There are a lot of opportunities on the table and we keep evaluating them to see what fits Minda Corp's strategy," he said during that interaction. Minda also said that the key to inorganic growth will be synergy benefits.

Pricol MD Vikram Mohan told CNBC-TV18 that he sees no synergies in working with Minda Corporation.