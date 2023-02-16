Minda Corp looking to acquire upto 15.7% stake in Pricol via reverse book building: Exclusive

Minda Corp had spoken of inorganic acquisitions during an interaction with CNBC-TV18 in December last year.

Auto components manufacturer Minda Corp is looking to acquire up to 15.7 percent stake in precision engineered products manufacturer Pricol through a reverse book building process, sources privy to the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Minda Corp is looking to invest Rs 400 crore in Pricol to acquire the stake, sources said. The transaction will consist of a base book for 10.8 percent with an upsize option of an additional 4.9 percent.

A book is generally launched when a company is looking to sell stake. In this case, the transaction is being done through reverse book building as the stake is likely to be purchased from the open market.

Sources also said that Minda Corp is looking to acquire the stake in Pricol at Rs 209 per share, which is around the same price as Thursday's closing.

Based out of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Pricol is known for its driver information and connected vehicle solutions, along with control and fluid management systems.

Minda Corp has presence in the global automotive industry and is a manufacturer of automotive components for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The company caters to nearly every automotive segment like Passenger & Commercial Vehicles, off-road vehicles, vehicle after market and the electrical vehicles space. Bajaj Auto, Hero, Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland, BMW, Ford, Honeywell and others feature among its key clients.

The company's Executive Director Aakash Minda had spoken of being in talks for partnerships as well as M&A.

"We have been in discussion with a couple of potential players for partnerships as well as for mergers and acquisitions. There are a lot of opportunities on the table and we keep evaluating them to see what fits Minda Corp's strategy," he said during that interaction. Minda also said that the key to inorganic growth will be synergy benefits.

In response, Pricol has issued a clarification to the exchanges said that the company has no intent of undertaking any secondary sale of promoter stake and neither do they have any intent of raising equity capital of any form. The statement further said that Pricol has strong financial fundamentals and healthy cash profits that will meet capital needs for future growth.

Shares of Pricol are trading near their 52-week high of Rs 216.90 while those of Minda Corp are still 25 percent away from their 52-week high.