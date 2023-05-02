Minda Corp approaches India's competition regulator to acquire 24.5% stake in Pricol

Pricol is the 2nd largest manufacturer in the world for instrument clusters and fuel level sensors for 2 and 3 wheeler application.

Auto components manufacturer Minda Corporation will file an application before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to increase its stake in rival company Pricol Ltd. to 24.5 percent.

Minda Corp had acquired 1.91 crore shares or 15.7 percent of Pricol's total equity at Rs 209 apiece on February 17 this year. The acquisition was done for a cash consideration of Rs 400 crore.

Back then, Minda Corporation had mentioned that this was only a financial investment and will not fetch them any special rights in Pricol other than normal shareholder rights.

Minda Corp had spoken of inorganic acquisitions during an interaction with CNBC-TV18 in December last year.

The management of Pricol had told CNBC-TV18 on February 17 that the promoters have no intention to sell any stake in the company as it is on the path of growth and is doing well.

"I definitely do not want to sell. I'm 1,000 percent committed to this business," Mohan said. "Our market share has gone up. We have a very strong order book, zero long term debt, healthy cash profits, capacity, and we know we are on a growth curve. So why would I sell?" he further added.

As of December last year, Pricol was a debt free company and even had free cash flow worth Rs 112.2 crore as of financial year 2022.

Pricol is the second-largest manufacturer of instrument clusters and fuel level sensors for two and three-wheeler application.

Instrument clusters are the various displays and indicators that enable a driver to operate the vehicle.

Pricol has a 50 percent market share in two-wheeler and 70 percent in the CV segment in India. The company also provides Connected Vehicle Solutions such as Telematics, On Board Navigation, Mobile Screen Mirroring and sensors.

For the first nine months of 2023, Pricol reported revenue growth of 26 percent to Rs 1,437 crore, while net profit grew by 2.5 times to Rs 94.8 crore.