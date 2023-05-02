Minda Corp approaches India's competition regulator to acquire 24.5% stake in Pricol

English
By Hormaz Fatakia  May 2, 2023 8:52:44 AM IST (Updated)

Pricol is the 2nd largest manufacturer in the world for instrument clusters and fuel level sensors for 2 and 3 wheeler application.

Auto components manufacturer Minda Corporation will file an application before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to increase its stake in rival company Pricol Ltd. to 24.5 percent.

Minda Corp had acquired 1.91 crore shares or 15.7 percent of Pricol's total equity at Rs 209 apiece on February 17 this year. The acquisition was done for a cash consideration of Rs 400 crore.
Back then, Minda Corporation had mentioned that this was only a financial investment and will not fetch them any special rights in Pricol other than normal shareholder rights.
