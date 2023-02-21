English
This analyst downgrades Minda Corp on concerns over its capital allocation strategy

By Hormaz Fatakia  Feb 21, 2023 9:06:38 AM IST (Published)

Minda Corp, in its conference call on Monday said that the stake acquisition in Pricol is purely a financial investment.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has downgraded Minda Corp to accumulate from its earlier rating of Buy citing poor capital allocation strategy.

Minda Corp recently acquired 15.7 percent stake worth Rs 400 crore in competitor Pricol through a reverse book building process last Friday at an average price of Rs 209 per share.
Nirmal Bang believes that the stake acquisition in Pricol is a step towards gaining control over a key competitor in instrument cluster and sensor business, an area where Minda is looking to scale up.
However, Minda Corp, in its conference call on Monday said that the stake acquisition in Pricol is purely a financial investment and that it will be a minority shareholder with no special rights.
The management also said that the company continues to focus on other inorganic growth opportunities and that it has cash flow generating abilities to fund any future acquisitions.
Minda Corporation currently has long-term debt of Rs 150 crore and short-term debt of Rs 250 crore. Speaking about instrument clusters, an area where Pricol operates in, the company said that it is bullish about the growth prospects of that business.
Nirmal Bang said that Minda has utilised a large chunk from the QIP proceeds to fund the Pricol investment. The brokerage said that the Pricol investment is EPS dilutive and that it could have deployed the proceeds in a more effective manner that could have improved its overall Return on Invested Capital (RoIC).
Calling Pricol a non-dividend paying company, Nirmal Bang said that the investment has meant Minda Corp has let go of the interest income, which it earned on its accumulated cash balances.
Due to these concerns about the company's capital allocation strategy, Nirmal Bang has downgraded Minda Corp to accumulate from buy and also slashed its price target to Rs 224 from Rs 264 earlier.
Also Read: Here is what Minda Corp can do to trigger an open offer for Pricol
