Minda Corp aims to outgrow industry growth by 2x and expects margins at 11-12%

In this latest episode of 'Inside Out - On the Road', the focus is on individual stocks, with in-depth analysis, deep dive into financials, and the key risk and triggers as we advance.

Minda Corporation is the stock in focus. In 2022, the stock is up nearly 10 percent but from the highs seen in April 2022, it is down 25 percent, and in one year even after the correction, it’s up 43 percent.

Minda Corp has a presence in the global automotive industry and is a manufacturer of automotive components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The company caters to passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, motorcycles and scooters, off-road vehicles, and tier-1 manufacturers in India with a presence in overseas markets as well. It also caters to aftermarket and electric vehicles.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Aakash Minda, executive director at Minda Corporation said the company is looking to outgrow industry growth by 2X.

He said in the next midterm to the long-term, the company would like to grow sustainably to about 12 percent, sustain at 11 percent and then grow up to 12 percent and then grow higher.

The focus is on premiumisation, exports in the 4-wheeler space, and adding more products in the 4-wheeler space. The company is also in talks with some players for mergers and acquisitions.

In the 'Swotlight' segment, CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra talks about Neuland Laboratories, the company which is primarily into manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients for global pharmaceutical companies.

The company also provides end-to-end solutions for the pharmaceutical industry for chemistry-related services from the synthesis of library compounds to the supply of new chemical entities and intermediates at various clinical phases up to the commercial scale.

The stock saw stellar returns from January 2020 to May 2021, almost 500 percent and from those levels, the stock has fallen close to 38 percent.

