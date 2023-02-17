Minda Corp acquires 15.7% stake in Pricol, confirming CNBC-TV18 newsbreak

Acquisition of the stake has been done for a cash consideration of Rs 400 crore.

Minda Corporation has informed the exchanges that it has acquired 1.91 crore shares amounting to a 15.7 percent stake in Pricol at an average price of Rs 208.98 per share.

The news confirms CNBC-TV18's newsbreak on Thursday, which cited sources to say that Minda Corp is looking to acquire stake in Pricol for Rs 400 crore through a reverse book building process.

Minda Corporation said in its exchange release that this is merely a financial investment and will not fetch them any special rights in Pricol other than normal shareholder rights.

The company's Executive Director Aakash Minda had spoken of being in talks for partnerships as well as M&A.

"We have been in discussion with a couple of potential players for partnerships as well as for mergers and acquisitions. There are a lot of opportunities on the table and we keep evaluating them to see what fits Minda Corp's strategy," he said during that interaction. Minda also said that the key to inorganic growth will be synergy benefits.

In response, the management of Pricol told CNBC-TV18 this morning that the promoters have no intention to sell any stake in the company as it is on the path of growth and is doing well.

Managing Director Vikram Mohan said that they see no synergies in a deal with Minda Corp and that the latter is competition for them.

"I definitely do not want to sell. I'm 1,000 percent committed to this business," Mohan said. "Our market share has gone up. We have a very strong order book, zero long term debt, healthy cash profits, capacity, and we know we are on a growth curve. So why would I sell?" he further added.

Abhishek A Rastogi of Rastogi Chambers told CNBC-TV18 that the financial condition of Pricol is healthier versus two years back and a hostile takeover will not be easy for Minda Corp.

"Institutional onvestors backing Pricol may take a different view depending on price. Pricol has 37% promoter stake, and has to be pragmatic about the next move. Confidence from institutional investors is very important at this point," he said.

Pricol's MD Mohan has also confirmed that institutional investors that he spoke to also said that they will not sell their stake in the company.

As per Rastogi, Minda has to be pragmatic and take a slow and gradual approach. "If Minda Corp is really serious, Rs 400 core for a 15.7 percent may not be enough," he said.

As of December last year, Pricol is a debt free company and even had free cash flow worth Rs 112.2 crore as of financial year 2022.

Shares of Minda Corp are trading 1.8 percent lower at Rs 209.95, while those of Pricol are trading 4.5 percent lower at Rs 198.85. Shares of Pricol have risen close to 60 percent over the last 12 months.