This furniture maker did not declare earnings as the CA went missing!

In an incident straight out of Ripley's Believe it or not or Maano Ya Na Maano (take your pick), a company could not declare its financial results because its Chartered Accountant (CA) went missing!

We have heard of companies not being able to declare results at their pre-announced dates for various reasons - unavailability of board members, meeting gets postponed to a later date or the most common of them all - Unavoidable Circumstances. But this furniture company takes the cake and eats it too.

Milestone Furniture Ltd., a little known company with a market capitalisation of Rs 6 crore, informed the exchanges that it could not declare its financial results as their Chartered Accountant (CA) went missing and is not answering phone calls!

"So the financial statements are pending due to unavailability of financial data as well as the absence of persons-in charge of the data," the company said in its statement to the exchanges.

Additionally, it mentioned that it is trying its best to resolve the issue, although it did not elaborate what steps it has taken to locate the missing CA who is not answering phone calls either!

The exchange filing also spoke about the company's hunt for an MD (they do not have a LinkedIn page for that) and the CEO also resigned during the meeting. As of date, the company is currently without a CEO, is looking for a new MD, but more importantly, is also on the lookout for its missing CA.

81,000 shares of the company were traded in today's session, despite it being in the ASM framework Stage 1. The number of shares traded is 2.5 times its 20-day average of 33,000 shares.

We could only hope that the CA is in good health and that the company manages to achieve the milestone of finding people to run its operations.