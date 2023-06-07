CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsThis furniture maker did not declare earnings as the CA went missing!

This furniture maker did not declare earnings as the CA went missing!

This furniture maker did not declare earnings as the CA went missing!
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 7:37:39 PM IST (Published)

Additionally, it mentioned that it is trying its best to resolve the issue, although it did not elaborate what steps it has taken to locate the missing CA who is not answering phone calls either!

In an incident straight out of Ripley's Believe it or not or Maano Ya Na Maano (take your pick), a company could not declare its financial results because its Chartered Accountant (CA) went missing!

Live Tv

Loading...

We have heard of companies not being able to declare results at their pre-announced dates for various reasons - unavailability of board members, meeting gets postponed to a later date or the most common of them all - Unavoidable Circumstances. But this furniture company takes the cake and eats it too.
Milestone Furniture Ltd., a little known company with a market capitalisation of Rs 6 crore, informed the exchanges that it could not declare its financial results as their Chartered Accountant (CA) went missing and is not answering phone calls!
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X