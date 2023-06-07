This furniture maker did not declare earnings as the CA went missing!

Additionally, it mentioned that it is trying its best to resolve the issue, although it did not elaborate what steps it has taken to locate the missing CA who is not answering phone calls either!

In an incident straight out of Ripley's Believe it or not or Maano Ya Na Maano (take your pick), a company could not declare its financial results because its Chartered Accountant (CA) went missing!

We have heard of companies not being able to declare results at their pre-announced dates for various reasons - unavailability of board members, meeting gets postponed to a later date or the most common of them all - Unavoidable Circumstances. But this furniture company takes the cake and eats it too.

Milestone Furniture Ltd., a little known company with a market capitalisation of Rs 6 crore, informed the exchanges that it could not declare its financial results as their Chartered Accountant (CA) went missing and is not answering phone calls!