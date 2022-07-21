Homebusiness newscompanies news

Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users, co says investigating outage

By CNBCTV18.com
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it was investigating an outage after users were unable to access Microsoft Teams and its multiple features, reported Reuters.

Earlier, outage tracking website Downdetector.com said that Microsoft Corp's Teams app was down for thousands of users and showed more than 2,000 incidents of people reporting this.
Many other tech platforms had been hit by such outages in the past. Last year, Meta platforms including messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram had witnessed six-hour disruption.
