Microsoft makes modifications in response to cloud computing complaints

By Reuters  IST (Published)
Mini

In response to complaints, Microsoft, which had been fined 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) by EU antitrust regulators, announced that it will alter its licence conditions and allow cloud service providers to compete more effectively.

Microsoft, which had been fined 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) by EU antitrust regulators, will revise its licensing terms and allow cloud service providers to better compete in response to complaints, its president Brad Smith said on Wednesday.
The company was taking the first step but not the last to address the concerns, Smith told a conference organised by think tank Bruegel in Brussels.
Microsoft wants to listen and act on the complaints, he said.
Also read:
Apple, Google and Microsoft join hands to make passwords passé
"It really starts by giving more options to European cloud providers. So if there’s a company that has a data center but wants to run solutions in its cloud PBX data center, we’re creating more options for them to do so with our software, because that’s what they’ve been asking for," he said.
Smith said the changes include allowing cloud service providers to offer Windows as a complete deskstop operating system, providing longer-term price protection and revising licensing terms.
The company found itself on the EU competition enforcer’s radar again after German software provider NextCloud, France’s OVHcloud and two other companies filed complaints about Microsoft’s cloud practices.
Also read: Tech firms ask US Supreme Court to block Texas social media law that prohibits banning members for political views
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags