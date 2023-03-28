Microsoft layoffs in Seattle top 2,700 as tech giant lets go of 559 more employees: Report

Microsoft has laid off 559 more employees in security operations in Bellevue and Redmond taking the total number of job cuts to 2,743 in Seattle, according to a report
Tech behemoth Microsoft has implemented 559 more job cuts in security operations in Bellevue and Redmond taking the total number of layoffs to 2,743 in Seattle, The Seattle Times reported on March 27.
The latest round of layoffs, reportedly announced by the Washington State Employment Security Department, implies more than a quarter of the 10,000 cuts announced earlier this year have been in Seattle.
Earlier in January, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella had announced that the company would be "making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce (221,000) by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3 (third quarter)".
A report by Insider earlier this month suggested that hundreds of employees faced cuts in security roles under Charlie Bell, a former Amazon Web Services executive who joined Microsoft in 2021 while a report by Calcalist said dozens of employees working in cybersecurity were being cut from Microsoft operations in Israel.
Meanwhile, a senior product manager Vandan Kaushik at Microsoft said his entire team was eliminated. Kaushik, in a LinkedIn post, said that he, like many of his coworkers, had a challenging start to the week after learning that his whole team had been laid off as part of Microsoft's layoffs.
While Microsoft has not shared if it wants to let go of people in which areas, the The Seattle Times report suggests several employees expect bulk to fall in the Seattle area, where the Redmond-based company has much of its operations. Reports say there are nearly 50,000 employees in the state.
Employees at Microsoft who got laid off have highlighted how the company has shut down verticals suddenly and laid off employees who gave years in building the verticals.
Similar layoff stories have emerged from Amazon, Google, Zoom, Goldman Sachs, Meta and Twitter where staffers are being let go in thousands.
