    Homebusiness Newscompanies Newsmicrosoft and ratan tata backed affle invests in cashkaro 15080761.htm

    Microsoft and Ratan Tata-backed Affle invests in CashKaro
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    CashKaro has thus far raised over Rs 255 crores from investors including Kalaari Capital, Ratan Tata, Korea Investment Partners and more.

    CashKaro, a cashback and coupons app, has secured Rs 130 crore in a Series ‘C’ funding round led by Affle Global Pte Ltd, the company said on Thursday, November 3.

    Earlier, in 2020, the company secured $10 million in the Series B funding round led by Korea Investment Partners and Kalaari Capital. Previously, the company has also raised Series-A and angel rounds of funding from Kalaari Capital, Ratan Tata and London-based angel investors.
    Thus far, the company has thus far raised over Rs 255 crore from investors, including Ratan Tata and others.
    Singapore-based Affle Global, which led the Series C funding round, is a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Affle Holdings Pte Ltd, which is the promoter of Affle (India) Ltd. Affle Holdings investors include Microsoft, Bennett Coleman & Company, and D2C, amongst others.
    Affle India, a listed global tech company, was found in 2006. The company, in its financial earnings report for the April-June quarter, reported that its net sales stood at Rs 105.16 crore, up 28.48 percent from Rs. 81.85 in the corresponding period a year ago. The company provides mobile advertisement services through information technology and software development.
    CashKaro is a business-to-consumer (B2C) brand that offers coupons, price comparison and deals to the consumers via various applications including CashKaro, EarnKaro, CashKaro stores, and BankKaro. It was founded by Swati Bhargava and Rohan Bhargava in February 2011. Today, the company has almost 20 million members and is affiliated with more than 1,500 e-commerce sites including the likes of Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Mamaearth, Boat, Tata 1mg and Nykaa.
    In FY22, CashKaro drove gross merchandise value worth Rs 4,000 crores to these partners. Partner brands pay CashKaro commission for every transaction driven, and CashKaro passes a large portion of this as cashback to the consumers in their bank account or as gift vouchers.
    CashKaro and EarnKaro brands are operated by Pouring Pounds India, which is a subsidiary of UK-based Pouring Pounds.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST
    Affle IndiaCashKaroStartup
