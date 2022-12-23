For the first quarter of the company’s fiscal year which ended on December 1, Micron reported a revenue under $4.1 billion down from more than $6.6 billion the previous quarter.

Semiconductor maker Micron announced on Wednesday that it will reduce its workforce by 10 percent in 2023 and will also take other cost-cutting measures. The layoffs are happening as the computer memory chip maker is struggling with too much supply amid a drop in demand.

The measures were announced in the quarterly conference call with investors by Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. Mehrotra mentioned in the call that prices for computer memory products had “deteriorated significantly" in recent months as reported by Boise television station KTVB.

As measures of cost cutting, the company will let go of employees through voluntary departures and layoffs, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Employee bonuses will also be suspended next year and executive salaries will be reduced for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year which runs through August, the company said.

Idaho-based Micron has about 48,000 employees across 38 sites in North America, Europe and Asia — including more than 5,000 people in Boise. It has not announced where the layoffs will occur.

Micron announced in September about investing $15 billion through the end of the decade on a new semiconductor plant in Boise. The plant is expected to create 17,000 American jobs.

The following month, the company announced another semiconductor plant would be built in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion. This plant, according to Micron, is expected to bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The restructure is not expected to affect those plans.

Dip in finances for Micron

The company has seen a dramatic drop in demand in the recent month. Unit volumes for personal computers and smartphones have declined in 2022, Mehrotra noted in the call.

Micron makes two kinds of chips: NAND, which saves data when power is removed, such as in a portable flash drive, and DRAM, which must be powered on to hold data.

“The industry is experiencing the most severe imbalance between supply and demand in both DRAM and NAND in the last 13 years," he said. “Micron is exercising supply discipline by making significant cuts to our capital expenditures and wafer starts while maintaining our competitive position."

Mehrotra further added that demand is expected to increase next year by about 10 percent for DRAM and about 20 percent for NAND.