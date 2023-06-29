Micron Technology forecasts $4 billion sales in fourth quarter, hints at easing industry glut

Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said Chinese government deciding that Micron’s products are a security risk “is a significant headwind that is impacting our outlook and slowing our recovery".

Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday said that the sales will be as much as $4.1 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. “We believe that the memory industry has passed its trough in revenue, and we expect margins to improve as industry supply-demand balance is gradually restored,” Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said.

The forecast hints at ease in industry glut despite challenges from China. Micron and its peers suffered a slowdown in orders after a fall in demand for smartphones and personal computers, which led to a buildup of inventory. The company's sales projection suggest that the demand has improved.

However, even though Micron’s customers are emerging from a pile of excess inventory, the company isn’t predicting a rapid return to growth in 2023. Personal computer shipments are expected to decline by a “low double-digit” percentage from a year ago. This will take the levels to below the before pandemic mark. The smartphone industry is predicted to contract by a percentage in the mid-single digits.

The shares of Micron Technology rose about two percent, and closed at $67.07 apiece. The largest US chip maker has projected a loss of about $1.12 to $1.26 a share in the current period.

Micron’s chips, which help store and handle information, are particularly vulnerable to swings in demand because memory products are directly interchangeable and traded like commodities. Rapid fluctuations in the balance between supply and demand can leave producers selling the components for less than they cost to make.

Micron is also up against formidable rivals in South Korea: Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc.

On Wednesday, the storage chip maker signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government for setting up a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand in the Ahmedabad district.

Micron will receive 50 percent fiscal support for the total project cost from the Indian government and incentives representing 20 percent of the total project cost from the Gujarat government.