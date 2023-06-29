Micron Technology forecasts $4 billion sales in fourth quarter, hints at easing industry glut

Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said Chinese government deciding that Micron’s products are a security risk “is a significant headwind that is impacting our outlook and slowing our recovery".

Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday said that the sales will be as much as $4.1 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. “We believe that the memory industry has passed its trough in revenue, and we expect margins to improve as industry supply-demand balance is gradually restored,” Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said.

Mehrotra said Chinese government deciding that Micron’s products are a security risk “is a significant headwind that is impacting our outlook and slowing our recovery".

The forecast hints at ease in industry glut despite challenges from China. Micron and its peers suffered a slowdown in orders after a fall in demand for smartphones and personal computers, which led to a buildup of inventory. The company's sales projection suggest that the demand has improved.