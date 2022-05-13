Microblogging platform Koo is banking on quick user growth to surpass Twitter in India within a year

Amid the buzz over Elon Musk’s proposed takeover of Twitter, India’s homegrown microblogging platform Koo is aiming at overtaking it in the country within a year in terms of user base, which has seen a rapid growth, a senior company official said.

Started in March 2020, the social media platform has witnessed 30 million downloads with 10 times growth in user base in the last 12 months, and it is expecting the number to cross 100 million by the end of 2022, Koo Co Founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna told PTI.

The platform, which is currently available in India in 10 languages, including English, has operations in Nigeria, and is looking at more multilingual countries like Indonesia as "priority" nations for overseas expansion, he said.

It has already raised $45 million and will "revisit funding plans" by the end of 2022, he said, adding, the company would be "ready to explore different types of monetisation" options in the next couple of years.

"We have 7-8 million active users every month and are expecting 100 million downloads by the end of 2022. In India, we are larger than Twitter in terms of the non-English user base, and our aim is to capture the domestic market and become the largest microblogging platform in the country. We will do that in the next 12 months," Radhakrishna told .