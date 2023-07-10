Micro lender Satin Creditcare to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

During FY23, the company did fundraising of Rs 6,846 crore from various lenders. Shares of Satin Creditcare Network ended at Rs 169.60, down by Rs 2.15, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.

Micro lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) on Monday, July 10, said its board of directors has approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"The proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, within a period of one year from the date of shareholders’ approval, to any category of investors eligible to invest in the NCDs," the company said in an exchange filing.

Also, Satin Creditcare Network has appointed Vikas Gupta as chief compliance officer with effect from July 11. Post-appointment, he will be designated as company secretary and chief compliance officer, it said.

The company posted a 57 percent rise in net profit at Rs 94 crore for the March quarter of 2022-23 on the back of higher revenue. Net interest income (NII) increased to Rs 251 crore in the quarter from Rs 181 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net profit in 2022-23 jumped over six-fold to Rs 264 crore from Rs 40 crore in the previous financial year. Net interest income in the 2022-23 fiscal also increased to Rs 1,186 crore from Rs 656 crore a year ago.

During FY23, the company did fundraising of Rs 6,846 crore from various lenders and added seven new lenders to its portfolio.

On-book gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) or bad loans stood at 3.28 percent, amounting to Rs 185 crore as on March 31, 2023, compared to 8.01 percent a year ago amounting to Rs 412 crore, it stated.

SCNL is a leading microfinance institution in the country with a presence in 24 state and union territories and 95,000 villages.