Micro lender Satin Creditcare to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

2 Min Read
During FY23, the company did fundraising of Rs 6,846 crore from various lenders. Shares of Satin Creditcare Network ended at Rs 169.60, down by Rs 2.15, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.
Micro lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) on Monday, July 10, said its board of directors has approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
Live TV
Loading...
"The proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, within a period of one year from the date of shareholders’ approval, to any category of investors eligible to invest in the NCDs," the company said in an exchange filing.
Also, Satin Creditcare Network has appointed Vikas Gupta as chief compliance officer with effect from July 11. Post-appointment, he will be designated as company secretary and chief compliance officer, it said.