Micro lender Satin Creditcare to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

Micro lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) on Monday, July 10, said its board of directors has approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"The proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, within a period of one year from the date of shareholders’ approval, to any category of investors eligible to invest in the NCDs," the company said in an exchange filing.