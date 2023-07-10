CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMicro lender Satin Creditcare to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

Micro lender Satin Creditcare to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

Micro lender Satin Creditcare to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 10, 2023 6:09:57 PM IST (Updated)

During FY23, the company did fundraising of Rs 6,846 crore from various lenders. Shares of Satin Creditcare Network ended at Rs 169.60, down by Rs 2.15, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.

Micro lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) on Monday, July 10, said its board of directors has approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Live TV

Loading...

"The proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, within a period of one year from the date of shareholders’ approval, to any category of investors eligible to invest in the NCDs," the company said in an exchange filing.


Also, Satin Creditcare Network has appointed Vikas Gupta as chief compliance officer with effect from July 11. Post-appointment, he will be designated as company secretary and chief compliance officer, it said.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X