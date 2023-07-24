Micro-finance firm Spandana Sphoorty returns to profit in Q1 as asset quality improves

Shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd ended at Rs 800.90, up by Rs 69.30, or 9.47 percent on the BSE.

Micro-finance firm Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd on Monday, July 24, reported a net profit of Rs 119.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the NBFC posted a net loss of Rs 219.8 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, stood at Rs 312.2 crore against Rs 153.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Shalabh Saxena, CEO and Managing Director of Spandana Sphoorty Financial, said, last year, the company wrote off Rs 702 crore of the portfolio in Q1 of FY23, resulting in a net loss of Rs 220 crore for the quarter.

The company's focused efforts during FY23 resulted in an improvement in asset quality, with GNPAs (gross non-performing assets) improving from 18.7 percent in end of FY22 to 1.63 percent at the end of Q1 FY24, he said.

The assets under management (AUM) grew by 4 percent to Rs 8,848 crore as of June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 8,511 crore as of June 30, 2022. The company's provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 70.10 percent.

On asset quality, the GNPAs stood at 1.63 percent in the June quarter against 2.07 percent in the March quarter of FY23. The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) came at 0.49 percent against 0.64 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The NBFC recorded disbursements of Rs 1,664 crore during the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 26 percent from Rs 1,320 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total income grew 104 percent year-on-year to Rs 527 crore in Q1 of 2023-24 from Rs 259 crore in the same quarter of last year. The NBFC's pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) jumped 273 percent year-on-year to Rs 189 crore in Q1 from Rs 51 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Coming to collection efficiency, net collection efficiency improved to 98.1 percent against 97.6 percent in the fourth quarter of FY23. The gross collection efficiency stood at 101.5 percent.