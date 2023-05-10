MG Motor India to dilute majority shareholding, go for an IPO by 2028

MG Motor which started operations in India with an MoU with Gujarat government in 2017, has been facing scrutiny due to its majority ownership by China's SAIC. The company was declared eligible for the PLI scheme but the Centre is yet to approve its application.

MG Motor is working on diluting majority stake and is looking at a company which will be majority owned by Indian companies in the next 2-4 years. Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motors has said that the company is talking to multiple partners and may sell a stake in MG Motor India by end of 2023.

The company is looking to raise 5000 crores from the stake sale and will use it drive expansion in its second plant in Halol, Gujarat from 1.8 lakh to 3 lakh units. Chaba said that 65 percent-75 percent of the cars manufactured as part of MG's 3.0 plan will be electric vehicles.

MG Motor is looking to go for an IPO by 2028, after dilution of majority stake is complete. MG Motor said it is hoping to onboard a new partner this year. PE investors, OEMs, HNI's, dealers and company employees will be among the entities who would be approached in the stake dilution exercise.

As part of its 2026-28 plan the company is looking to explore cell manufacturing, local production of EV parts and hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing in India.

Chinese investments in India have been under tight scrutiny ever since the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic and the clash between Indian and Chinese forces at the LAC in June 2020. In the same year the central government revised the FDI policy to prevent opportunistic takeovers from countries which share a land border with India.

Investments from these nations which could earlier come via the automatic route now require government approval. This was a move aimed at restricting Chinese investments into India. The government has also banned hundreds of gaming and loan apps in India which have Chinese origins.

MG Motor India's plans for 'Indianising' the brand are aimed at overcoming scrutiny over Chinese ownership and assuring the government and customers about the brand's long term commitment to India