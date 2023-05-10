MG Motor India to dilute majority shareholding, go for an IPO by 2028

MG Motor which started operations in India with an MoU with Gujarat government in 2017, has been facing scrutiny due to its majority ownership by China's SAIC. The company was declared eligible for the PLI scheme but the Centre is yet to approve its application.

MG Motor is working on diluting majority stake and is looking at a company which will be majority owned by Indian companies in the next 2-4 years. Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motors has said that the company is talking to multiple partners and may sell a stake in MG Motor India by end of 2023.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company is looking to raise 5000 crores from the stake sale and will use it drive expansion in its second plant in Halol, Gujarat from 1.8 lakh to 3 lakh units. Chaba said that 65 percent-75 percent of the cars manufactured as part of MG's 3.0 plan will be electric vehicles.

MG Motor is looking to go for an IPO by 2028, after dilution of majority stake is complete. MG Motor said it is hoping to onboard a new partner this year. PE investors, OEMs, HNI's, dealers and company employees will be among the entities who would be approached in the stake dilution exercise.